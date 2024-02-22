We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fever-Tree Passion Fruit Martini Mixer 500ml

Fever-Tree Passion Fruit Martini Mixer 500ml

£4.50

£0.90/100ml

Non-alcoholic, concentrated, flavoured cocktail mixer.
Crafted with the finest passion fruits, with notes of vanilla for a sweet & fruity passion fruit martini.For the perfect Passion Fruit Martini with only two ingredients simply:1) Add 50ml of your favourite vodka & 100ml of Fever-Tree Passion Fruit Martini into a shaker (any watertight container will do).2) Add lots of ice & shake vigorously for 15 seconds.3) Strain into a glass and garnish with passion fruit and enjoy.Each bottle makes 5 cocktails.You can enjoy this cocktail mixer for up to 10 days once opened. Just make sure to keep refrigerated.
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Spring Water, Sugar, Mango Puree (13%), Passionfruit Juice from Concentrate (5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Passionfruit Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Concentrates (Carrot, Safflower, Apple), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Add vodka & shakeHow to Make:Product separates naturally, shake well before use1. Add 50ml of vodka & 100ml of mixer into a cocktail shaker (a watertight container will do)2. Add lots of ice3. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds to create the perfect crema & servePlease enjoy responsiblyYou can enjoy this cocktail mixer for up to 10 days once opened. Just make sure to keep refrigerated.

