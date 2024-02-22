Fever-Tree Passion Fruit Martini Mixer 500ml

Non-alcoholic, concentrated, flavoured cocktail mixer.

Crafted with the finest passion fruits, with notes of vanilla for a sweet & fruity passion fruit martini. For the perfect Passion Fruit Martini with only two ingredients simply: 1) Add 50ml of your favourite vodka & 100ml of Fever-Tree Passion Fruit Martini into a shaker (any watertight container will do). 2) Add lots of ice & shake vigorously for 15 seconds. 3) Strain into a glass and garnish with passion fruit and enjoy. Each bottle makes 5 cocktails. You can enjoy this cocktail mixer for up to 10 days once opened. Just make sure to keep refrigerated.

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Spring Water, Sugar, Mango Puree (13%), Passionfruit Juice from Concentrate (5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Passionfruit Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Concentrates (Carrot, Safflower, Apple), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage