CADBURY DAIRY MILK &MORE NUTTY PRALINE CRISP CHOCOLATE BAR 180G

Milk chocolate with creamy almond and hazelnut filling (36 %) and a layer of crispy wafer (3.5%). Be Treatwise.net Cocoa Life Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation Thanks to cocoa life we are helping farms to protect the forests around them WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG

A classic Dairy Milk chocolate bar but with a whole lot more going on. A layer of smooth almond and hazelnut praline on top of a light and crisp wafer base wrapped in a thick, creamy Dairy Milk exterior. Made with sustainably sourced cocoa. Vegetarian friendly.

Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Almond Paste (4.5%), Wheat Flour, Hazelnut Paste (1.5%), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E476), Cream Powder (from Milk), Coconut Oil, Rye Flour, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Flavourings (contain Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

May contain Egg.

Net Contents

180g ℮