We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
CADBURY DAIRY MILK &MORE NUTTY PRALINE CRISP CHOCOLATE BAR 180G

CADBURY DAIRY MILK &MORE NUTTY PRALINE CRISP CHOCOLATE BAR 180G

3(3)
Write a review

£2.75

£1.53/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 25.7 g (3 chunks) contains
Energy
588kJ
141kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

-

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

-

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
13g

-

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2289 kJ

Milk chocolate with creamy almond and hazelnut filling (36 %) and a layer of crispy wafer (3.5%).Be Treatwise.netCocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade FoundationThanks to cocoa life we are helping farms to protect the forests around them WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
A classic Dairy Milk chocolate bar but with a whole lot more going on. A layer of smooth almond and hazelnut praline on top of a light and crisp wafer base wrapped in a thick, creamy Dairy Milk exterior. Made with sustainably sourced cocoa. Vegetarian friendly.
100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaSuitable for vegetariansA classic Dairy Milk chocolate bar but with a whole lot more going onA layer of smooth almond and hazelnut praline on top of a light and crisp wafer base wrapped in a thick, creamy Dairy Milk exterior
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Almond Paste (4.5%), Wheat Flour, Hazelnut Paste (1.5%), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E476), Cream Powder (from Milk), Coconut Oil, Rye Flour, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Flavourings (contain Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

May contain Egg.

Net Contents

180g ℮

View all Sharing Chocolate Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here