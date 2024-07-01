New
itsu 4 chicken teriyaki skewers 260g

£4.75

£18.27/kg

Marinated chicken and spring onion on wooden skewers with a teriyaki glaze sachet
Eat beautifulYakitori skewers hand turned over charcoal, teriyaki glazeEnjoy as a main or starterGlaze sachet includedHigh in proteinEnjoy as a main or starter
Pack size: 260G
High in protein

Chicken Skewer (Chicken¹ (62%), Spring Onion (25%), [Water, Tapioca Starch, Soy Sauce Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt], Sugar, Rice Vinegar [Water, Rice], Ginger), Teriyaki Glaze (15%), Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt), Water, Mirin [Water, Rice, Alcohol], Tapioca Starch, Sake [Water, Rice, Alcohol], Yeast Extract, Colour: Plain Caramel, Rice, Gelling Agent: Apple Pectin, ¹For sourcing information

May contain Celery, Sesame, Egg and Mollusc. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Made in China

This pack contains 2 servings

260g ℮

