itsu 4 chicken teriyaki skewers 260g

Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 200°C (fan).

2. Place sachet of teriyaki glaze into a bowl of hot water.

3. Place skewers on a baking tray lined with baking parchment. 4. Place in the centre of the oven, cook for 15 mins.

5. Remove from the oven.

6. Open teriyaki glaze sachet and pour glaze over skewers evenly.

7. Return to oven for further 2-3 mins until sticky and glazed.

8. To serve, spoon over any remaining glaze on tray over the skewers.

For guidance only, cooking appliance may vary. Please ensure chicken skewers are cooked units piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.