New
Blue Dragon Mild Thai Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 315g

4.7(3)
£2.65

£0.84/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce.
For more than 50 years our farming partners in Thailand have been using handpicked chillies to make sweet chilli sauce giving s delicious authentic flavour to every squeeze, dip & dunk
Gluten freeChilli ratings - Mild - 1No artificial colours or preservativesSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 315G

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Red Chillies (16%), Ground Garlic (3%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Pickled Garlic (2%) [Garlic, Water, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)], Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)

Allergy Information

May contain Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and Nuts.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand with local and imported garlic

Net Contents

315g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

