Tesco Finest Harissa Chicken & Grains Salad 240g

£4.50

£1.88/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
292kcal
1234kJ
15%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.9g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Fat
4.0g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.71g

low

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 514kJ / 122kcal

A mix of cooked couscous and wheat berries with dried fruit and herbs, dressed in a sweet spiced dressing, spiced cooked chicken breast, sweet potato puree, baby leaf mix and pomegranate seeds.
Harissa spiced British chicken with sweet potato and za’atar crush, fresh baby salad leaves, and fruity mixed grains, with juicy pomegranate jewels.MIDDLE EASTERN STYLE ZA’ATAR SPICE CRUSH Harissa spiced chicken with sweet potato and za’atar crush, pomegranate seeds in fruity mixed grains, and baby leaves
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Couscous [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Harissa Spiced Chicken (16%) [Chicken Breast, Tomato Purée, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Cumin, Cumin Seed, Cornflour, Cinnamon, Cardamom], Cooked Wheatberries [Water, Wheat Berry], Spiced Sweet Potato Puree (12%) [Sweet Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sumac, Cumin, Thyme, Oregano], Chard, Spinach, Pomegranate Seeds, Lemon Juice, Water, Sultanas [Sultanas, Sunflower Oil], Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Mint, Coriander Leaf, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Red Chilli Purée, Cinnamon, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Salt, Ginger, Smoked Paprika, Dried Garlic, Coriander, Dried Red Pepper, Cumin, Nutmeg, Clove.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

240g e

