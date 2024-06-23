Tesco Finest Harissa Chicken & Grains Salad 240g

A mix of cooked couscous and wheat berries with dried fruit and herbs, dressed in a sweet spiced dressing, spiced cooked chicken breast, sweet potato puree, baby leaf mix and pomegranate seeds.

Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Couscous [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Harissa Spiced Chicken (16%) [Chicken Breast, Tomato Purée, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Cumin, Cumin Seed, Cornflour, Cinnamon, Cardamom], Cooked Wheatberries [Water, Wheat Berry], Spiced Sweet Potato Puree (12%) [Sweet Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sumac, Cumin, Thyme, Oregano], Chard, Spinach, Pomegranate Seeds, Lemon Juice, Water, Sultanas [Sultanas, Sunflower Oil], Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Mint, Coriander Leaf, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Red Chilli Purée, Cinnamon, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Salt, Ginger, Smoked Paprika, Dried Garlic, Coriander, Dried Red Pepper, Cumin, Nutmeg, Clove.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

240g e