We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest Sour Cream & Zingy Lime Tortilla Chips 150g

Tesco Finest Sour Cream & Zingy Lime Tortilla Chips 150g

5(2)
Write a review

£1.35

£0.90/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
518kJ
124kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2071kJ / 496kcal

Sour cream and lime flavour maize snacks with chickpea flour, black turtle beans, red kidney beans and coriander flakes.
Rich creamy sour cream with zesty, zingy lime, our Sour Cream and Lime Tortillas are a true taste of Mexico. Our tortillas are made making a dough using corn “masa” flour, for a lighter and delicate texture. We then flame toast the tortillas to seal in the toasted flavour. The perfect shape for dipping.
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Chickpea Flour (13%), Black Beans (3.5%), Red Kidney Beans (3.5%), Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar, Salt, Soured Cream (Milk), Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancer (Potassium Chloride), Concentrated Lime Juice, Garlic Powder, Coriander, Yeast Extract Powder, Cumin, Lime Oil, Flavouring (contains Milk).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

View all Sharing Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here