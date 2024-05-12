New
Jimmy's Iced Coffee Caramel 250ml

Jimmy's Iced Coffee Caramel 250ml

Vegetarian

Refreshing caramel flavour iced coffee.Find out more at ra.org
Refreshing Iced Coffee with Rainforest Alliance Certified Arabica Coffee + Caramel.Jimmy’s Caramel Iced Coffee. A grown-ups version of a Caramel Iced Coffee without the ludicrous sweetness. Expect the refreshment you should always get from a Jimmy’s with Rainforest Alliance coffee, semi-skimmed milk and natural caramel flavour. Enjoy.When? Late morning boost or lunchtime treat.Keep Your Chin Up!
Welcome to Jimmy’s, the world of high quality Rainforest Alliance certified coffee, endlessly recyclable packaging and to top it off we’re a B Corp.
Rainforest Alliance™ - People & Nature, Coffee
Suitable for vegetariansCaramel + MilkRainforest Alliance Certified CoffeeEndlessly Recyclable PackagingNatural CaramelSingle-origin Arabica coffee with caramel
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk (62%), Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee*) (36%), Unrefined Demerara Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

See ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Drink Jimmy's chilled

