Twix Xtra Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Biscuit Twin Bars 75g

Twix Xtra Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Biscuit Twin Bars 75g

£1.00

£1.33/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 Twix = 37.5g
Energy
771kJ
184kcal
9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2056 kJ

Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%).100% Responsibly Sourced Cocoa**100% verified as responsibly sourced cocoa. We purchase a volume of responsibly sourced cocoa equivalent to the volume used in this product. Learn more at www.mars.com/COCOA-EUROPE
It's the same 3 layers you know and love, with an extra pinch of salt, for a new crunchy sweet & salty experience. Suitable for vegetarians.
A little bit of joy makes a big difference to your day. Twix Brings You Simple Joy, Twice!
Twix Salted Caramel brings excitement with an extremely popular flavour to invigorate both!The perfect chocolate treat whilst at work, home or on the goSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 75G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate (Milk), Milk Fat, Salt, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain: Nuts, other Cereals containing Gluten.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 37.5 g

Net Contents

75g ℮

