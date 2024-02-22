We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Milky Way Magic Stars Milk Chocolate Bites 100g

Milky Way Magic Stars Milk Chocolate Bites 100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

32 Magic stars = 33.3 g
Energy
772kJ
185kcal
9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2319 kJ

Aerated milk chocolate pieces.
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Palm Fat, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

(May contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts)

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3

Net Contents

100g ℮

