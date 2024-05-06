We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Whitworths Wondermix Fight Fatigue Fruit & Nut Mix 200g

5(2)
£3.50

£17.50/kg

Vegan

A mix of almonds, dried banana coins, raisins, apple juice infused dried strawberry & strawberry juice infused dried apple pieces.To be consumed as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Fight FatigueThis wonderful mix works like a charm to supercharge your day with the power of micro-nutrition!Munch on this delicious mix, naturally bursting with:Copper & Manganese scientifically proven to contribute to normal energy metabolism and Magnesium for the reduction of tiredness & fatigue - all to help you fight fatigue.Fight Fatigue Wondermix works wonders for heavy workloads, midday munching and more.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Fight fatigueSnack on banana coins, strawberries, apple pieces + almondsSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 200G
Copper & Manganese scientifically proven to contribute to normal energy metabolismMagnesium for the reduction of tiredness & fatigue

Ingredients

Almonds, Dried Banana, Raisins, Dried Strawberry, Dried Apple, Dextrose, Concentrated Apple Juice, Humectant: Glycerol, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Colour: Elderberry Extract, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Sesame. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 6 delicious servings

Net Contents

200g ℮

