Whitworths Wondermix Fight Fatigue Fruit & Nut Mix 200g

A mix of almonds, dried banana coins, raisins, apple juice infused dried strawberry & strawberry juice infused dried apple pieces. To be consumed as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Fight Fatigue This wonderful mix works like a charm to supercharge your day with the power of micro-nutrition! Munch on this delicious mix, naturally bursting with: Copper & Manganese scientifically proven to contribute to normal energy metabolism and Magnesium for the reduction of tiredness & fatigue - all to help you fight fatigue. Fight Fatigue Wondermix works wonders for heavy workloads, midday munching and more.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Fight fatigue Snack on banana coins, strawberries, apple pieces + almonds Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 200G

Copper & Manganese scientifically proven to contribute to normal energy metabolism Magnesium for the reduction of tiredness & fatigue

Ingredients

Almonds, Dried Banana, Raisins, Dried Strawberry, Dried Apple, Dextrose, Concentrated Apple Juice, Humectant: Glycerol, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Colour: Elderberry Extract, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Sesame. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 6 delicious servings

Net Contents

200g ℮