Squeaky Bean Tuna Style Flakes 120g

Tuna Style Flakes Made with Wheat Protein.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Ready to Eat Source of Omega 3 High Protein Low Saturated Fat Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 120G

Source of Omega 3 High Protein

Water, Textured Wheat Protein (29%) (Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour), Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavourings, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Salt, Radish Concentrate, Malted Barley, Carrot Concentrate

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

120g ℮

Why not try mixing these tuna style flakes with vegan mayonnaise, then adding it to your salads, jacket potatoes, pasta and more!

1. Mix half a pack of the tuna flakes with 2 tbsp vegan mayo.

2. Add a pinch of pepper and a splash of lemon juice.

3. Mix well and add to your dish!