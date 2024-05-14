We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Squeaky Bean Tuna Style Flakes 120g

£3.00

£2.50/100g

Vegan

Tuna Style Flakes Made with Wheat Protein.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Ready to EatSource of Omega 3High ProteinLow Saturated FatSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 120G
Source of Omega 3High Protein

Ingredients

Water, Textured Wheat Protein (29%) (Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour), Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavourings, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Salt, Radish Concentrate, Malted Barley, Carrot Concentrate

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Net Contents

120g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Why not try mixing these tuna style flakes with vegan mayonnaise, then adding it to your salads, jacket potatoes, pasta and more!1. Mix half a pack of the tuna flakes with 2 tbsp vegan mayo.2. Add a pinch of pepper and a splash of lemon juice.3. Mix well and add to your dish!

