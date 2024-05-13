We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Peppery Rainbow Tomato Side Salad 245g

Tesco Finest Peppery Rainbow Tomato Side Salad 245g

£3.00

£1.22/100g

Vegetarian

1/2 of a pack (123g)
Energy
108kcal
452kJ
5%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.1g

low

3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.8g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

low

6%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 367kJ / 88kcal

Dressed cooked orzo pasta with roasted balsamic vegetables, plum tomatoes, mixed baby leaves and a pot of wild garlic pesto dressing.
Multi coloured baby plum tomatoes, dressed orzo pasta mixed with roasted balsamic vegetables, peppery mixed baby leaves and a wild garlic pesto dressingSUMMER EDITION A flavoursome salad ready to be dressed with a wild garlic pesto dressing.
Pack size: 245G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Plum Tomatoes (30%), Cooked Orzo Pasta (28%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Rapeseed Oil], Wild Garlic Pesto Dressing [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wild Garlic, Basil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Rocket, Chard, Spinach, Water, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Yellow Pepper, Roasted Red Onion, Lemon Juice, Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must], Parsley, Sugar, Oak Smoked Tomato Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

245g e

