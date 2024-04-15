We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Blueberry, Lemon & White Chocolate Cookies 4 Pack

£1.80

£0.45/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cookie (70g)
Energy
1362kJ
325kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
14.8g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
24.7g

high

27%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1945kJ / 464kcal

Apple juice infused blueberry cookies with Belgian white chocolate chunks and lemon peel.
Made with wild blueberries, a hint of lemon and chunks of Belgian white chocolate. Freshly baked in store, we have paired fruity summer flavours to create an irresistibly soft and chewy cookie. These are made with wild blueberries, a hint of lemon peel and generous chunks of smooth Belgian white chocolate to create a melt in the mouth cookie.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Belgian White Chocolate (16%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Apple Juice infused Blueberry (3.5%) [Blueberry, Concentrated Apple Juice, Sunflower Oil], Maltodextrin, Water, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Butter (Milk), Lemon Peel, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Molasses, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt.

Allergy Information

Contains gluten, wheat, soya and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4

