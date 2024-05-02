We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Pizza Express BBQ Chicken & Red Onion Pizza 272g

£5.50

£2.02/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 pizza
Energy
1359kJ
322kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.9g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.39g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1053kJ

A pizza base topped with a BBQ and tomato sauce, mozzarella. BBQ chicken, red onion and a sprinkle of oregano and black pepper.Join the clubDownload our app.Collect stamps earn rewards.Club members get free treats every time they dine, find out more about the PizzaExpress club at pizzaexpress.com/club. Start your rewards journey today with this pack. PizzaExpress Club is not currently available in Republic of Ireland.£10 off your first order on Uber eatsOffer valid at any of our restaurants when you spend £15 or more with the code: PizzaexpressUber eats T&Csappy
At PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the freshest and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care and flair.Because at PizzaExpress, a pizza doesn't just mean dinnertime. It means showtime.Bigger, fancier, with more of the toppings you loveUpgrade to our new restaurant favourites range.
Pack size: 272G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), BBQ Chicken (18%) (Chicken, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Tomato, Modified Tapioca Starch Salt, Water, Cane Molasses, Cornflour, Smoke Flavouring, Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoked Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Dried Chicken, Tapioca Flour, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Pepper, Onion, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Purée, Basil, Tapioca Starch, Smoked Water, Lemon Juice, Thickener (Pectin), Maize Starch, Clove Powder, Oregano), Red Onion (5%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Semolina (Wheat), Spirit Vinegar, Water, Salt, Cane Molasses, Cornflour, Yeast, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Basil, Tapioca Starch, Oregano, Smoked Water, Lemon Juice, Thickener (Pectin), Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Clove Powder

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

272g ℮

