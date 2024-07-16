Rowntree's Randoms Fizzy Cactuz Sour Sweets 130g

Fruit flavour jellies with a sour coating Visit us at: www.rowntrees.co.uk www.facebook.com/rowntrees www.twitter.com/rowntrees

Let your random side out with every pack of the NEW Rowntree's® Randoms® Fizzy Cactuz! This fantastically tangy, fizzy and delicious sharing bag comes with a new assortment of shapes and colours for you to enjoy. These playful cactuz shaped sweets are filled and un-filled bursting with exotic flavours: raspberry, kiwi, passionfruit and lime. Did you know that we don't use artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in Rowntree's® sweets? It's even more reason to enjoy the different flavours, textures, shapes, and colours in every playfully random bag. Let your random side take you to a desert far away... These brilliantly random sweets are brought to you by Rowntree's®, the makers of the classic Fruit Pastille. The story begins in 1862, when Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionery company. In 2009 Randoms® were born, bringing fruity randomness to the family.

Have you tried Rowntree’s® Fruit Pastilles? They’re deliciously chewy, and also Vegan Friendly!

® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Fantastically tangy and fizzy filled and unfilled sweets with exotic flavours: raspberry, kiwi, passionfruit and lime A new random assortment of shapes, colours and flavours for you to enjoy! No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Acids (Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juices (1.1%) (Apple, Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Malates, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Citrates), Plant and Vegetable Concentrates (Black Carrot, Safflower, Flavouring, Radish), Stabiliser (Carageenan), Spirulina Concentrate, Spirulina Extract, Emulsifier (Lecithins)

Number of uses

Contains approximately 6 servings

Net Contents

130g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Know Your Serving 4 Sweets = 1 Serving

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

4 Years