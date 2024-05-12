We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Thai Green Chicken Curry 400g

Tesco Thai Green Chicken Curry 400g

£4.00

£10.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a pack
Energy
225kcal
943kJ
11%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.2g

low

7%of the reference intake
Fat
11.3g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Salt
1.52g

medium

25%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 510kJ / 122kcal

Cooked chicken breast pieces in a coconut, green beans and lemongrass sauce.
Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Thai inspired flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishesA Taste of Thailand Fragrant coconut curry with lemongrass and coriander
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Cooked Chicken (31%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Coconut, Green Beans, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Muscovado Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Lime Juice, Lemongrass Purée, Shallot, Galangal, Salt, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Green Chilli Purée, Lime Leaf, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Tamarind Paste, Chicken Extract, Basil, Ginger Powder, Turmeric, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Black Treacle, Carrot, Leek, Soya Bean, Wheat, Parsley, Garlic, Alcohol, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

