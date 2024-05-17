image 1 of BENADRYL ALLERGY CHILDRENS MEDICINE 6YR + TUTTI FRUITTI FLAVOUR 60ML
BENADRYL ALLERGY CHILDRENS MEDICINE 6YR + TUTTI FRUITTI FLAVOUR 60ML

Benadryl Allergy Children's 6+ 1mg/1ml Oral Solution treats children aged 6 years and over and adults: Suffering from hay fever and year round allergies such as dust or pet allergies. It can also be used to treat the symptoms of urticaria, also known as hives. This medicine contains cetirizine dihydrochloride which is an antihistamine that helps relieve allergy symptoms associated with the above conditions, such as sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes and skin rashes.
Pack size: 60ML

Ingredients

Active Ingredients: Cetirizine dihydrochloride Other Ingredients: Cetirizine dihydrochloride, Sorbitol (E420), propylene glycol (E1520), sucralose liquid concentrate (containing sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate), sodium benzoate (E211), citric acid, tutti frutti flavour (containing propylene glycol and flavouring ingredients), natural masking flavour type 27872 (containing propylene glycol) and purified water.

Net Contents

60ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

For oral use only. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. Children 6-12 years old: Using the dosing cup provided, 5ml once in the morning and 5ml once in the evening. Adults and Children aged 12 years and over: Using the dosing cup provided, 10ml once daily. Not recommended for children under 6 years old.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

