BENADRYL ALLERGY CHILDRENS MEDICINE 6YR + TUTTI FRUITTI FLAVOUR 60ML

Benadryl Allergy Children's 6+ 1mg/1ml Oral Solution treats children aged 6 years and over and adults: Suffering from hay fever and year round allergies such as dust or pet allergies. It can also be used to treat the symptoms of urticaria, also known as hives. This medicine contains cetirizine dihydrochloride which is an antihistamine that helps relieve allergy symptoms associated with the above conditions, such as sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes and skin rashes.

Benadryl

Pack size: 60ML

Ingredients

Active Ingredients: Cetirizine dihydrochloride Other Ingredients: Cetirizine dihydrochloride, Sorbitol (E420), propylene glycol (E1520), sucralose liquid concentrate (containing sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate), sodium benzoate (E211), citric acid, tutti frutti flavour (containing propylene glycol and flavouring ingredients), natural masking flavour type 27872 (containing propylene glycol) and purified water.

Net Contents

60ml ℮

Preparation and Usage