Tesco Finest Miso Masala Chicken Wrap

Cooked chicken breast with mango chutney, pickled red cabbage and a spiced mayonnaise and miso dressing with spinach and rocket in a spiced tortilla.

Summer Edition Indian style chicken in miso masala dressing Spiced tortilla wrap with red cabbage, mango chutney and a spinach and rocket leaf mix

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cooked Chicken Breast (17%), Spinach, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Mango (4%), Red Cabbage, Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Rocket, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Red Miso Paste [Water, Soya Bean, Rice, Salt], Spices, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Lemon Juice, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Ginger Purée, Rice Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Lemon Zest, Red Chilli, Lime Juice, Coriander, Chilli Powder, Colour (Beetroot Red), Black Pepper, Mustard Seed, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lime Zest, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Nutmeg Extract, Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using UK chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings