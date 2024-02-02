Hilltop Hot Honey 340g

Hot Honey

The Honey you love but with a twist. Liven up your dishes with Hilltop Hot Honey. Add sweet heat to ice-cream, pizzas, marinade meats and more.

Crystallisation may naturally occur. If this happens, place the bottle in warm water. Blend of EU/Non-EU Honeys Reuse & Recycle

Chilli rating - 3 Honey Infused with Chillies 100% pure and natural Suitable for vegetarians Kosher - KLBD

Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Honey (99.98%), Chilli Extract (0.02%)

Number of uses

Pack contains approx 22 servings

Net Contents

340g ℮

Lower age limit

12 Months