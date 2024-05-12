We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pinch Tangy Tastin’ Overloaded Lamb Keema Naan​ 255g

£4.50

£17.65/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Pack
Energy
2356kJ
561kcal
28%of the reference intake
Fat
20.7g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.9g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.2g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
2.04g

high

34%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 924kJ/220kcal

Naan bread topped with minced lamb in a spiced tomato sauce, with a sachet of spiced crumb and coriander.
Soft naan lavishly topped with rich lamb keema infused with zesty ginger, earthy cumin and refreshing mint, crowned with Indian-style crunch and aromatic coriander.
Pack size: 255G

Ingredients

Naan Bread (Wheat Flour, Water, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Onion Seeds), Lamb (24%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Peas, Spiced Crumb Sachet (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Dried Onion, Sugar, Salt, Coriander, Turmeric, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Fenugreek, Cumin Powder, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Yeast), Garlic Purée, Tomato Juice, Ginger Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cornflour, Cumin Powder, Salt, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Cumin Seeds, Mint, Chilli Flakes, Cardamom Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Clove, Black Pepper, Mace, Fennel, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, Bay Leaf, Nutmeg Extract, Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract, Wheat Flour Contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Lamb from New Zealand Packed in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

255g ℮

