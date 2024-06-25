New
Tesco Finest Indulgent Caramel Brownie Traybake

Tesco Finest Indulgent Caramel Brownie Traybake

No ratings yet
Write a review

£10.00

£10.00/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/12 of a traybake
Energy
1173kJ
280kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
12.9g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.1g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
30.2g

high

34%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1834kJ / 437kcal

Chocolate brownie with a caramel layer, topped with blonde chocolate covered honeycomb pieces, white chocolate curls, drizzled dark chocolate and gold shimmer sugar.
Perfect for a show stopping centre piece or an indulgent gift. This brownie traybake is layered with gooey caramel, decorated with blonde chocolate coated honeycomb pieces, creamy white chocolate curls, gold shimmer sugar and finished with a dark chocolate drizzle.Rich & Indulgent

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Caramel (26%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Water, Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Belgian Milk Chocolate (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Blonde Chocolate Covered Honeycomb [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Water, Milk Fat, Caramelised Sugar, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Cocoa Mass, Salt, Coconut Oil], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Glazing Agent (Shellac).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

12 Servings

View all Flapjacks & Traybakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here