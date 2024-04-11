We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest Free From 4 Victoria Sponge Cake Slices

Tesco Finest Free From 4 Victoria Sponge Cake Slices

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.25

£0.81/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
765kJ
183kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8.6g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

high

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.6g

high

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1822kJ / 435kcal

4 Gluten free cake slices filled with buttercream and a strawberry jam and topped with sugar.
Gluten free vanilla sponge layers, sandwiched with strawberry jam and buttercream finished with a sugar toppingFree From Gluten Free, Wheat Free Hand Finished Classic soft sponge with vanilla buttercream and a fruity strawberry jam.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Strawberry Jam (16%) [Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Thickener (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins)], Rapeseed Oil, Icing Sugar, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

View all Cake & Sweet Bakery

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here