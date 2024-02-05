New
Tesco Summer Edition Greek Style Chicken Gyros Wrap

£3.00

£3.00/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1679kJ
399kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
13.1g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.0g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.08g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 852kJ / 203kcal

Chicken breast, a mix of yogurt and mint dressing and feta full fat soft cheese, tomato, cucumber and lettuce in a plain tortilla wrap.
Our chefs' recipe layers tender chicken breast and feta in a creamy yogurt and mint dressing with a Greek style salad mix and lettuce in a soft, bar marked tortilla wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAYSUMMER EDITION

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (19%), Water, Tomato, Cucumber, Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Lettuce, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Lemon Juice, Sugar, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Fibre, Garlic Purée, Mint, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Lemon Juice Powder, Mushroom Extract Powder, Wheat Starch, Sea Salt.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

