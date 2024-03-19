We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Maltesers Ice Cream Bars 4x50ml

Maltesers Ice Cream Bars 4x50ml

£2.75

£1.38/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 x = 50 ml / 38 g
Energy
534kJ
128kcal
6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1054 kJ / 253 kcal

Malt flavour ice cream (61%) containing cocoa coated honeycombed pieces (7%), covered in a cocoa coating (32%).
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Coated Honeycombed Pieces (Sugar, Palm-Oil, Shea, Glucose Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Skimmed Milk Powder, Starch, Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates)), Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract (4%), Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

May contain: Soya, Eggs, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 4 Portion size: 50 ml / 38 g

Net Contents

4 x 38g ℮

