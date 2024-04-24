Tesco Stonebaked Double Pepperoni Pizza 350g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1899kJ
-
- 453kcal
- 23%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 19.8g
- 28%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 10.3g
- 52%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.1g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.13g
- 36%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
high
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Pepperoni (8%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Paprika Extract, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Mini Pepperoni (4.5%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Aniseed Powder, Paprika Extract, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Pepper Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Ginger Extract], Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Herbs, Garlic Purée, Dried Garlic, White Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sourdough Culture (Wheat).
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pizza (165g**)
|Energy
|1151kJ / 275kcal
|1899kJ / 453kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|19.8g
|Saturates
|6.3g
|10.3g
|Carbohydrate
|29.7g
|49.1g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|3.3g
|Protein
|11.0g
|18.1g
|Salt
|1.29g
|2.13g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 330g.
|-
|-
Oven from frozen
Microwave
Return to
