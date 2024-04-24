We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Stonebaked Double Pepperoni Pizza 350g

Tesco Stonebaked Double Pepperoni Pizza 350g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.65

£0.47/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pizza
Energy
1899kJ
453kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
19.8g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.3g

high

52%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.1g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
2.13g

high

36%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1151kJ / 275kcal

A stonebaked pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, large and small pepperoni slices.
Stonebaked Topped with creamy mozzarella and loaded with pepperoni slices.
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Pepperoni (8%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Paprika Extract, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Mini Pepperoni (4.5%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Aniseed Powder, Paprika Extract, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Pepper Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Ginger Extract], Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Herbs, Garlic Purée, Dried Garlic, White Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sourdough Culture (Wheat).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

350g e

View all Pepperoni & Meat Pizza

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here