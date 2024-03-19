Ben & Jerry's Sundae Coffee Caramel Non Dairy Ice Cream Tub 427ml

Non-dairy caramel (2%) & coffee (2%) ice cream with caramel biscuits (7%) and marshmallow swirls (7.5%) topped with soft whipped non-dairy ice cream with a caramel swirl (6.5%) and sea salt chocolatey chunks (3.5%).

Ben & Jerry’s Caramel Café Non-Dairy Sundae Ice Cream Tub features caramel coffee non-dairy ice cream with caramel biscuit pieces and a marshmallow swirl topped with a soft whipped topping, caramel sauce, and Open Chain chocolatey chunks. And even more exciting...this 100% vegan sundae-in-a-tub is made with our new oat-based recipe. It's our best non-dairy recipe yet ...that’s TOATlly smooth and indulgent. Is it an ice cream sundae? Is it a sweet spin on your favourite non-dairy coffee order? Caramel Café Non-Dairy Sundae ice cream tub has it all and knows no bounds when it comes to satisfying your sweet tooth. It’s all the coffee-and-caramel decadence of your favourite café, without the dairy! When you’re craving a sundae but not up to making one, Ben & Jerry’s Sundaes have you covered. They have all the chunks and swirls of a classic Ben & Jerry’s flavour, plus a soft whipped topping and — you guessed it — even more chunks and swirls on top. And there's more...our Caramel Café Sundae chunks on top are made with traceably sourced Open Chain cocoa, which means more justice for cocoa farmers. We are proud to be working in partnership with Tony’s Chocolonely’s Open Chain to advance the mission of ending modern slavery in the chocolate industry. And even more...Ben & Jerry's Caramel Café Non-Dairy Sundae is made with Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla and comes in responsibly sourced packaging so you can feel extra good about every scoop of this vegan ice cream frozen dessert.

Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Caramel Café Sundae Ice Cream Tub 427ml This vegan ice cream contains Caramel Coffee Non-Dairy Ice Cream with Caramel Cookies & Marshmallow Swirls with a Soft Whipped Top, Caramel Swirls & Chocolatey Chunks Ben & Jerry's operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike This vegan ice cream tub is made with traceably sourced cocoa from via Tony's Open Chain. Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, coffee, sugar, and vanilla. This frozen dessert includes Kosher, Halal & Vegan certified ice cream dessert Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging for this vegan ice cream tub

Pack size: 427ML

Ingredients

Water, sugar, glucose syrup, coconut fat, oat syrup (water, OATS (2.5%)), WHEAT flour, liquid coffee extract (2%), fat-reduced cocoa powder (0.8%), pea protein, fava bean protein, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan, pectin), modified corn starch, molasses, salt, natural flavourings, sea salt, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), BARLEY malt extract, vanilla extract, emulsifier (SOY lecithins), sunflower oil, acidity regulator (citric acid). >Fairtrade cocoa, coffee, sugar, vanilla. Sugar and vanilla with mass balance. Total 20%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing. ∆ cocoa sourced via Open Chain total: 100%

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Oats, Soya, Wheat

Produce of

Netherlands

Net Contents

427 ℮