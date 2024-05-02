Rustlers Peri Peri Chicken Burger 129g

Microwave Instructions: Pop the bun in the toaster 800W: Heat tenders for 1 minute Stand for 1 minute Or simply just... heat whole burger for 1 minute 30 seconds stand for 1 minute

Air Fry

Instructions: Preheat to 200°C. Cook chicken tenders for 4 mins, flip chicken tenders and add buns, cut side up. Cook for a further 1 min.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove burger from packaging. Pop the bun in the toaster and the tenders in the microwave, heating on full power. Rebuild your burger, squeeze over the Peri Peri sauce, and enjoy! Guideline only- all appliances vary.

Grill