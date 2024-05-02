We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rustlers Peri Peri Chicken Burger 129g

Rustlers Peri Peri Chicken Burger 129g

£1.40

£10.85/kg

2 Chopped and shaped chicken breast tenders with a southern fried breadcrumb coating, in a sesame seeded bun and a sachet of Peri Peri sauce.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
With Peri Peri SauceMade with 100% Chicken BreastA Source of ProteinHeat to Enjoy
Pack size: 129G
A Source of Protein

Ingredients

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders (46%) [Chicken Breast, Wheat Flour*, Rapeseed & Sunflower Oil, Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Spices & Spice Extract, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Flavouring], Sesame Seeded Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Sugar, Sesame Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Preservative: E282; Emulsifier: E472e; Antioxidant: E300], Peri Peri Sauce [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Milk Proteins, Lemon Juice, Fire Roasted Chillies, Garlic Puree, Salt, Herbs & Spices, Preservative: E202], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin

Allergy Information

May also contain traces of Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

129g

