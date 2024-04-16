We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest Black Garlic Pork Ribeye Steaks 500g

Tesco Finest Black Garlic Pork Ribeye Steaks 500g

2(1)
Write a review

£6.50

£13.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One steak
Energy
2155kJ
517kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
32.8g

high

47%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.9g

high

65%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.3g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
1.35g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1078kJ / 258kcal

Pork steaks with added water, coated in black garlic rub topped with a mirin, soy sauce and lemon flavoured buttery melt with a separate sachet of soy sauce, honey and mirin flavour glaze.
Tender pork ribeye steaks with a black garlic rub, served with a ponzu buttery melt and a soy and honey glaze
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Soy, Mirin & Honey Glaze Sachet (10%) [Water, Honey, Sugar, Maize Starch, White Sticky Rice, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Alcohol, Salt, Caramel Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Rice, Spirit Vinegar], Water, Ponzu Melt (4%) [Butter (Milk), Water, Rice Vinegar, Maize Starch, White Sticky Rice, Yuzu Juice, Coriander Leaf, Lemon Juice, Alcohol, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Lime Zest, Glucose Syrup, Rice, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar], Sugar, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Colours (Plain Caramel, Vegetable Carbon), Maize Starch, Salt, Sea Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Garlic, Yeast Extract Powder, Black Pepper, Tapioca Starch, Soya Bean, Rice, Black Garlic Extract Powder, Rosemary Extract, Glucose, Barley Malt Extract, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Oil, Riboflavin, Wheat Flour. 

 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

View all Burgers, Meatballs & BBQ Meat

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here