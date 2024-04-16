Tesco Finest Black Garlic Pork Ribeye Steaks 500g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 2155kJ
-
- 517kcal
- 26%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 32.8g
- 47%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 12.9g
- 65%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11.3g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.35g
- 23%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Soy, Mirin & Honey Glaze Sachet (10%) [Water, Honey, Sugar, Maize Starch, White Sticky Rice, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Alcohol, Salt, Caramel Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Rice, Spirit Vinegar], Water, Ponzu Melt (4%) [Butter (Milk), Water, Rice Vinegar, Maize Starch, White Sticky Rice, Yuzu Juice, Coriander Leaf, Lemon Juice, Alcohol, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Lime Zest, Glucose Syrup, Rice, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar], Sugar, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Colours (Plain Caramel, Vegetable Carbon), Maize Starch, Salt, Sea Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Garlic, Yeast Extract Powder, Black Pepper, Tapioca Starch, Soya Bean, Rice, Black Garlic Extract Powder, Rosemary Extract, Glucose, Barley Malt Extract, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Oil, Riboflavin, Wheat Flour.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
Legal information
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One steak (200g**)
|Energy
|1078kJ / 258kcal
|2155kJ / 517kcal
|Fat
|16.4g
|32.8g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|12.9g
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|13.0g
|Sugars
|5.7g
|11.3g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.2g
|42.4g
|Salt
|0.68g
|1.35g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 400g.
|-
|-
Oven
Microwave
Shallow Fry
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2024