Tesco Finest Black Garlic Pork Ribeye Steaks 500g

Pork steaks with added water, coated in black garlic rub topped with a mirin, soy sauce and lemon flavoured buttery melt with a separate sachet of soy sauce, honey and mirin flavour glaze.

Tender pork ribeye steaks with a black garlic rub, served with a ponzu buttery melt and a soy and honey glaze

Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Soy, Mirin & Honey Glaze Sachet (10%) [Water, Honey, Sugar, Maize Starch, White Sticky Rice, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Alcohol, Salt, Caramel Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Rice, Spirit Vinegar], Water, Ponzu Melt (4%) [Butter (Milk), Water, Rice Vinegar, Maize Starch, White Sticky Rice, Yuzu Juice, Coriander Leaf, Lemon Juice, Alcohol, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Lime Zest, Glucose Syrup, Rice, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar], Sugar, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Colours (Plain Caramel, Vegetable Carbon), Maize Starch, Salt, Sea Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Garlic, Yeast Extract Powder, Black Pepper, Tapioca Starch, Soya Bean, Rice, Black Garlic Extract Powder, Rosemary Extract, Glucose, Barley Malt Extract, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Oil, Riboflavin, Wheat Flour. Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

500g e