We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest Strawberries & Clotted Cream Cake

Tesco Finest Strawberries & Clotted Cream Cake

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£6.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/10 of a cake
Energy
259kcal
1084kJ
13%of the reference intake
Sugars
24.1g

high

27%of the reference intake
Fat
12.1g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1694kJ / 405kcal

Vanilla sponge cake filled with strawberry jam, topped with clotted cream ganache, decorated with strawberry jam and freeze-dried strawberry pieces.
Fluffy vanilla sponge filled with a fruity strawberry jam. Topped with a rich clotted cream ganache, decorated with freeze dried strawberries

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Strawberry Jam (14%) [Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins)], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), White Chocolate (4%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg White, Clotted Cream (Milk), Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Freeze-dried Strawberry Pieces, Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Cornflour, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and colour to release. Hold the cake and with a long, clean serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

View all Large Sharing Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here