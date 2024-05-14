We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gosh Falafacini with Basil Pesto 240g

Vegan

Chickpea, sweet potato and rice bites with a basil pesto centre.10 Plant pointsContains 10 out of your 30 weekly plant pointsStudies have shown that eating 30 plants each week, including veg, pulses and a range of wholefoods can help you get more goodness into your diet. Find out more at goshfood.comGosh! fancy some more naturally delicious recipes?...goshfood.com
Free-from the top 14 allergens including... Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Egg, Milk, Nuts & Sesame seeds
The clue's in our name. Gosh! Is that feeling of delight when you bite into something so tasty, packed full of real flavour.100% natural ingredients. And zero nasties. Can't believe we do all this with just veg?Eat it to believe it!Gosh! A crowd-pleasing delight, perfect for sharing!
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Cross Grain Symbol - GB-140-042
Our twist on aranciniWith rice, black beans, sweet potato and a basil pesto centreItalian Inspired - Great for SharingDeliciously Filled CentreHigh in FibreSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 240G
High in Fibre

Ingredients

Basil Pesto (26%) (Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Cannellini Beans, Spinach, Pine Nuts, Salt), Chickpeas (22%) (Water, Chickpeas), Cooked Rice (15%) (Water, White Rice), Black Turtle Beans (11%), Sweet Potato (7%), Water, Potato Flake, Rapeseed Oil, Spinach, Rice Flour, Salt, Garlic Granules, Parsley, Onion Granules, Basil, Thyme, Ground Black Pepper

Produce of

Manufactured in UK with ingredients from EU and non-EU origin

Number of uses

This pack typically contains 3 portions

Net Contents

240g ℮

