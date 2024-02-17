We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Pork Farms 6 Classic Bratwurst Sausages 540g

Pork Farms 6 Classic Bratwurst Sausages 540g

2(1)
Write a review

£3.50

£0.65/100g

Cooked pork sausages with herbs and spices
Authentically SourcedTraditionally Seasoned with Herbs and Spices8-10 Mins Grill13-15 Mins FryMade with EU Pork
Pack size: 540G

Ingredients

Pork (85%), Water, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Spices, Spice Extracts, Herbs, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Stabiliser: Diphosphates, Filled into a natural Pork Casing

Allergy Information

Not suitable for Mustard and Celery allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods.

Net Contents

540g ℮

View all Frankfurters, Hotdogs & Sausage

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here