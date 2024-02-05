We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wall's Large Pork Sausage Roll 100g

£1.30

£1.30/100g

Delicious pork sausagemeat wrapped in a light puff pastry
The Home of Feel-Good FoodNeed a tasty pick-me-up? Our best ever sausage rolls will fit the bill. Succulent pork, perfectly seasoned for that unique wall's taste, and wrapped in 64 layers of crisp, puff pastry. It's the pick-me-up you just can't put down and ready for whenever you need a feel-good moment, so tuck in and enjoy!
Britain's favouriteOur Best Ever Recipe!
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Pork (25%), Water, Palm Oil, Wheat Protein, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Fat, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Emulsifier (Diphosphates), White Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Spice Extracts, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Antioxidants (Alpha-Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate) Herb Extracts

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

100g ℮

