itsu gourmet'gyoza chicken and spring onion 133g

Steamed Asian style wheat parcels filled with chicken & vegetables with a ponzu sauce (soy based dipping sauce)
Ready to eat6 Dumplings with ponzu sauceBest enjoyed hotPremium mainSource of proteinLow in saturated fat
Pack size: 133G
Source of proteinLow in saturated fat

Ingredients

Gyoza: Gyoza Filling (Chicken [Thigh & Skin] (37%), Cabbage, White Onion, Spring Onion (5%), Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt], Ginger, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken, Salt], Sesame Oil, Textured Soya Protein, Sugar, Salt, Water, Black Pepper, Turmeric), Gyoza Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Turmeric), Ponzu Sauce (16%): Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Mirin (Fermented Rice, Water, Maltose, Alcohol), Alcohol, Apple Puree, Salt, Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree, Konbu Extract (Water, Seaweed, Salt), White Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK with gyoza from Germany

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

133g

