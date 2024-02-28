We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pringles Hot Kickin' Sour Cream Flavour Crisps 160g

Guideline Daily Amounts

30g
Energy
656kJ
157kcal
8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2185 kJ

Sour Cream Flavour Savoury Snack.
A twist on a classic snack, Pringles Hot Kickin' Sour Cream are a perfect way to spice up your snack. Pringles Hot Kickin' Sour Cream sharing crisps give a bold kick to your favourite Sour Cream. These delectable sharing crisps are perfect for any party or get-together. Once you pop, enjoy an explosive experience with Pringles Hot Kickin' Sour Cream flavour sharing crisps.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.TM, ®, ©2024 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.
- Pringles sharing crisps in the Hot Kickin’ Sour Cream flavour combines a powerful kick of chilli, tempered by the mellow twang notes of sour cream & onion to deliver an adventurous and tasty combination ideal for every occasion!- These sharing crisps with Hot flavour are a great way to spice up your classic snacking experience.- Spice up your snack time with Pringles Hot Kickin’ Sour Cream flavour, Perfect for parties, get-togethers, and even a quick snack.- Snack now or later with the handy re-sealable tube.- Explore the spice with the whole line of Pringles Hot flavours.
Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Sour Cream Seasoning (Flavourings (Milk, Chilli Extract), Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate), Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Sugar, Sour Cream Powder (Milk), Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

May contain Soy.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

