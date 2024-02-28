Pringles Hot Kickin' Sour Cream Flavour Crisps 160g

Sour Cream Flavour Savoury Snack.

A twist on a classic snack, Pringles Hot Kickin' Sour Cream are a perfect way to spice up your snack. Pringles Hot Kickin' Sour Cream sharing crisps give a bold kick to your favourite Sour Cream. These delectable sharing crisps are perfect for any party or get-together. Once you pop, enjoy an explosive experience with Pringles Hot Kickin' Sour Cream flavour sharing crisps.

- These sharing crisps with Hot flavour are a great way to spice up your classic snacking experience. - Spice up your snack time with Pringles Hot Kickin' Sour Cream flavour, Perfect for parties, get-togethers, and even a quick snack. - Snack now or later with the handy re-sealable tube. - Explore the spice with the whole line of Pringles Hot flavours.

Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Sour Cream Seasoning (Flavourings (Milk, Chilli Extract), Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate), Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Sugar, Sour Cream Powder (Milk), Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

May contain Soy.

Net Contents

160g ℮