Olmeca Altos Margarita Classic Lime 750ml

Olmeca Altos Margarita Clsc Lime 750ml

A bar quality Margarita made from an award winning tequila. Simply pour over ice to enjoy 5 perfect margaritas at home. A delicious sophisticated taste, the lime perfectly balanced with a subtle sweetness. Made with our premium, highly awarded Altos Plata tequila. Altos has been crafted by world renowned bartenders and has been awarded a best tequila for Margaritas for 4 years running by Drinks International. It's also been voted #4 trending tequila globally for 2024. With the Margarita being the UK's favourite cocktail, it's a cocktail drank all year round, so perfect for: Christmas, National Margarita Day, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Summer BBQ's, the list goes on!

Award-winning Mexican Tequila Olmeca Altos Plata is a 100% Agave Tequila of astonishing character and unprecedented smoothness. Olmeca Altos is exclusively produced in the Los Altos Region, in the Highlands of Central Mexico. This particular region offers the best conditions to produce our main ingredient: the blue Agave. A slow and complex elaboration process results in a smooth Tequila with citric flavours. Olmeca Altos is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. 2016 The Spirits Business - Tequila Masters 2016 - Gold Medal - Olmeca Altos Plata - ‘Blanco Super Premium' category - Gold Medal - Olmeca Altos Reposado - ‘Reposado Super Premium' category

Colour May Fade

Pour straight over ice and enjoy (salt rim glass optional)! Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 15 days..

Pack size: 750ML

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Net Contents

750ml

Preparation and Usage

Ready to Enjoy Over Ice

Lower age limit

18 Years