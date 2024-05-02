We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 'Nduja Inspired Potato Salad 275g

Tesco Finest 'Nduja Inspired Potato Salad 275g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/5 of a pack
Energy
352kJ
85kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
6.3g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 641kJ / 154kcal

Baby potatoes, red Cheddar cheese and spring onion in a smoky mushroom mayonnaise dressing with chives.
Baby potatoes in a smoky 'Nduja inspired mayonnaise with mature cheddar and topped with spring onion and chives.
Pack size: 275G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (58%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk) (4.5%), Mushroom, Spring Onion, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Chive, Sugar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Citrus Fibre, Parsley, Potato Starch, Mustard Flour, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Red Pepper Flakes, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Thyme, Chilli Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil, Thickener (Pectin), White Pepper, Sage.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

275g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

