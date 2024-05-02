itsu 8 gyoza dumplings vegetable festival 150g

Steamed Asian style wheat parcels filled with vegetables & tofu

Go go gyoza Gyoza, originally Chinese, join ravioli, samosas, pierogi, spring rolls, bao and even sausage rolls as world famous "pockets of flavour". Enjoy them with a dipping sauce, in a stir fry, or in a delicious & warming bowl of noodles and broth. Mix and match our brilliant broth, restaurant'ramen and gyoza dumplings to build your perfect noodle bowl.

Eat beautiful Cooks in 35 seconds Low in saturated fat Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Gyoza Filling (Cabbage (40%), Carrot (12%), Tofu (7%) [Soya Beans, Water], Onion, Spring Onion, Spinach (6%), Corn Starch, Vermicelli [Pea Starch, Corn Starch, Water, Mung Beans], Water, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt], Yeast Extract, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast), Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce (Soya Beans, Wheat), Maltodextrin, Salt), Garlic, Salt, Black Pepper), Gyoza Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

