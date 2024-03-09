Chicago Town Tiger Crust Cheese Medley Pizza 305g

Classic thin crust pizza base topped with tomato sauce, a blend of mozzarella and coloured Cheddar and diced Cheddar and Emmental cheese. Like us? For great offers and competitions follow us on social media or get updates direct to your inbox at chicagotown.com

We smother our tiger crust with our signature tomato sauce. Then we add a whole loada mozzarella, cheddar and Emmental cheese to create big smiles all round.

In Chicago town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago. Check Out Our Range Chicago Town Fully Loaded Deep Dish Chicago Town 2 Four Cheese Pizzas Chicago Town Stuffed Crust Takeaway Loaded Pepperoni Pizza? Yeah, we go to town on it

Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr.Oetker UK Limited.

Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 305G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (With Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Blend of Mozzarella and Coloured Cheddar (with Colour Annatto Norbixin) (22%), Tomato Puree, Water, Blend of Diced Cheddar and Emmental Cheese (9%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Coconut), Yeast, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (E479b, E 472e, E 471), Sugar, Herbs and Spices, Garlic, Flour Treatment Agents (L-Cysteine, Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten sources (Rye, Barley, Oats), Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom using milk from different origins

Number of uses

One pizza serves two people

Net Contents

305g ℮