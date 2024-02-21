Cafedirect Machu Picchu Fairtrade Organic Ground Coffee 200g

Cafedirect Machu Picchu Org Grnd Coffee 200g Coffee is Fairtrade certified, traded, audited and sourced from Fairtrade producers, total 100%. For more visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing

Full-bodied with dark chocolate overtones, our Machu Picchu coffee has an intensity influenced by its high-altitude source within the mysterious and legendary Inca heartland of the Peruvian Andes.

Great coffee starts on the farm. Which is why we've been working directly with coffee farming cooperatives for over 30 years, building long-term partnerships. It's a win-win situation. Our expert farmers get the support they need to produce the very best beans - and you enjoy truly exceptional coffee. Better for Farmers, Better for You, Better for Everyone. Discover more about our coffee, cooperatives & climate action CAFEDIRECT.CO.UK

Packed in a protective atmosphere. EU Organic - IE-ORG-02, Non EU Agriculture Cafédirect is a registered trademark of Cafédirect plc

100% Faitrade & Organic certified Arabica coffee Full-Bodied with Dark Chocolate Overtones Stength 4, Ground Coffee Medium - Dark roast for a bold and rich chocolate flavour Cafedirect Better for Everyone - Better lives, better planet, better coffee

Pack size: 200G

Net Contents

200g ℮

Preparation and Usage