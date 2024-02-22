We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

James White Veg It Classic Vegetable Juice 1 Litre

James White Veg It Classic Vegetable Juice 1 Litre

Vegan

A blend of tomato juice from concentrate with a mixed selection of vegetable juices.Find out more about our fabulous drinks! Or visit: jameswhite.co.uk
1 of Your 5 a day**One 150ml glass of Veg It provides one serving of your "5-a-day."What makes veg it great?A perfectly balanced vegetable juice with a strong tomato base, blended with carrot, beetroot and celery juice. We've also added a splash of sauerkraut, leek, parsley and cress for some extra depth of flavour.Our vegetable juice contains no artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives, there's no added sugar** and it's naturally low in fat.**Contains naturally occurring sugars.Why compromise when only bold flavours will do?
At James White we are famous for making drinks with big, bold flavours - single variety apple juices, hearty vegetable juices and lively, spicy drinks like Big Tom and our Zingers. What we do is use the finest ingredients and keep it simple - why mess around with something that's already perfect?We are a family company based at Ashbocking in the heart of Suffolk.
Pure-Pak® sense
Bold by NaturePerfectly BlendedSuitable for vegans
Ingredients

Tomato Juice from Concentrate (60.5%), Carrot Juice (25%), Lactofermented Beetroot Juice (4.5%), Celery Juice (4.5%), Sauerkraut Juice (3%), Sea Salt (0.6%), Leek, Cress, Parsley, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery

Preparation and Usage

Veg It is best served chilled, shake before serving.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

