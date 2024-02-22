James White Veg It Classic Vegetable Juice 1 Litre

A blend of tomato juice from concentrate with a mixed selection of vegetable juices. Find out more about our fabulous drinks! Or visit: jameswhite.co.uk

1 of Your 5 a day* *One 150ml glass of Veg It provides one serving of your "5-a-day." What makes veg it great? A perfectly balanced vegetable juice with a strong tomato base, blended with carrot, beetroot and celery juice. We've also added a splash of sauerkraut, leek, parsley and cress for some extra depth of flavour. Our vegetable juice contains no artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives, there's no added sugar** and it's naturally low in fat. **Contains naturally occurring sugars. Why compromise when only bold flavours will do?

At James White we are famous for making drinks with big, bold flavours - single variety apple juices, hearty vegetable juices and lively, spicy drinks like Big Tom and our Zingers. What we do is use the finest ingredients and keep it simple - why mess around with something that's already perfect? We are a family company based at Ashbocking in the heart of Suffolk.

Bold by Nature Perfectly Blended Suitable for vegans

Tomato Juice from Concentrate (60.5%), Carrot Juice (25%), Lactofermented Beetroot Juice (4.5%), Celery Juice (4.5%), Sauerkraut Juice (3%), Sea Salt (0.6%), Leek, Cress, Parsley, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Contains: Celery

