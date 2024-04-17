We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Tango Orange Original Soft Drink 8 x 330ml
image 1 of Tango Orange Original Soft Drink 8 x 330mlimage 2 of Tango Orange Original Soft Drink 8 x 330ml

Tango Orange Original Soft Drink 8 x 330ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.75

£0.14/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 330ml:
Energy
264kJ
63kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
14g

high

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ/19kcal

Carbonated Orange Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners.For more information follow us on social media @drinktango
We are big on personality, but even bigger on flavour, but don't take our word for it. You be the judge! It's the perfect partner for time together with family & friends at socialising occasions, such as picnics, parties and BBQs.
Tango is bursting with Tang!Expect your taste buds to explode with our delicious flavour range, enjoy the taste of Original orange flavour or try our fruity sugar free flavours: Tango Orange, Tango Strawberry & Watermelon & Tango Dark Berry.Providing the ultimate refreshing, zingy flavour burst, each product is packed full of that distinctive ‘tang' which we all know and love.So open that ring pull or twist that cap and unleash that burst of tangy refreshment because it's time to escape the serious. It's time to TangoWhy not try our great tasting Sugar free Orange, Sugar free Strawberry & Watermelon and Sugar Free Dark Berry variants
Tango and the Tango device are registered trademarks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
Orange flavoured fizzy drinkTango is the standout orange recipe you know and loveTango provides an instant burst of tangy flavour in every sipFree of artificial colours & flavoursSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 2640ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Orange Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Colour (Carotenes)

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings of 330ml

Net Contents

8 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursContains Sweeteners

View all Fizzy Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here