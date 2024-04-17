Tango Orange Original Soft Drink 8 x 330ml

Carbonated Orange Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners. For more information follow us on social media @drinktango

We are big on personality, but even bigger on flavour, but don't take our word for it. You be the judge! It's the perfect partner for time together with family & friends at socialising occasions, such as picnics, parties and BBQs.

Tango is bursting with Tang! Expect your taste buds to explode with our delicious flavour range, enjoy the taste of Original orange flavour or try our fruity sugar free flavours: Tango Orange, Tango Strawberry & Watermelon & Tango Dark Berry. Providing the ultimate refreshing, zingy flavour burst, each product is packed full of that distinctive ‘tang' which we all know and love. So open that ring pull or twist that cap and unleash that burst of tangy refreshment because it's time to escape the serious. It's time to Tango Why not try our great tasting Sugar free Orange, Sugar free Strawberry & Watermelon and Sugar Free Dark Berry variants

Tango and the Tango device are registered trademarks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.

Orange flavoured fizzy drink Tango is the standout orange recipe you know and love Tango provides an instant burst of tangy flavour in every sip Free of artificial colours & flavours Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 2640ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Orange Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Colour (Carotenes)

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings of 330ml

Net Contents

8 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled

Additives