Tesco Finest Spanish Chorizo Hot Dip 165g

£3.50

£2.12/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
356kJ
86kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.61g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 868kJ / 210kcal

Partially reconstituted sundried tomato, red pepper and herb dip with diced mature Cheddar cheese and dried cured pork sausage.
Summer Edition Sundried tomato, roasted pepper and paprika dip with Cheddar and chorizo. Perfect to pair with warm bread.
Pack size: 165G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Sundried Tomato (25%) [Tomato, Water, Salt, White Wine Vinegar], Red Pepper, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Water, Chorizo (9%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Garlic, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika, Semi Dried Tomato, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Chilli, Garlic, White Wine Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Rosemary, Salt, Cornflour, Parsley, Potato Starch, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Basil, Oregano, Chilli Flakes, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using Spanish pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

165g

Preparation and Usage

Do not re-heat once cooled. 

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

