Tesco Fire Pit Sweet Potato Wedges with a Roasted Red Pepper and Lime dressing 400g

Tesco Fire Pit Sweet Potato Wedges with a Roasted Red Pepper and Lime dressing 400g

£2.50

£6.25/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
669kJ
160kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
5.4g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.0g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

low

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 511kJ / 122kcal

Skin on sweet potato wedges in a chipotle style seasoning with a roasted red pepper and lime dressing sachet.
Working closely with our trusted growers, all our sweet potatoes are carefully chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time.Sweet & Zingy Tumbled in a chipotle style seasoning with a roasted red pepper and lime dressing.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato, Roasted Red Pepper and Lime Dressing [Water, Red Pepper Purée, Tomato, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lime Juice, Parsley], Parsley, Maize Flour, Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Cumin, Chipotle Chilli, Tapioca Starch, Onion, Garlic, Coriander, Chilli, Pepper, Flavouring.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

