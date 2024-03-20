We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Huel Daily A-Z Watermelon Sparkling Multivitamin Energy Drink 4 x 330ml

5(3)
£6.50

£0.49/100ml

Vegan

Sparkling multivitamin drink with fruit juices from concentrate, natural flavourings, sweetener, and natural caffeine
Huel Daily A-Z Vitamins is a refreshing energy drink that doubles as your daily multivitamin – with 26 vitamins and minerals, essential electrolytes and 100mg natural caffeine.
Huel (Human + Fuel) launched in 2015 with a mission: "to make nutritionally complete, convenient, affordable food, with minimal impact on animals and environment." Huel's convenient approach to plant-based nutrition has seen the company build a strong community with over 350 million meals sold worldwide.*Discover all health benefits at uk.huel.com/benefits
Features include:26 vitamins & minerals154 health benefits30 caloriesLow sugarGluten-free100mg natural caffeine
Pack size: 1320ML
Low sugar

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (6%) (White Grape, Strawberry), Soluble Vegetable Fibre (Chicory, Corn), Micronutrient Blend (Minerals (Potassium, Calcium, Phosphorus, Iron, Selenium, Magnesium, lodine, Zinc, Molybdenum, Chromium), Vitamins (C, E, Niacin, A, K2, Pantothenic Acid, D3, Biotin, Folate, B12, D2, B6, B1, K1, B2), Choline), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Natural Flavourings, Acerola Cherry Powder, Colour Concentrate (Carrot, Blackcurrant, Blueberry), Natural Caffeine (from Coffee Bean) (0.03%), Sweetener: Sucralose

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Number of uses

Serving size: This package contains 4 portions

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.Do not shake.

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified IngredientsContains Sweeteners

