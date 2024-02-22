Robinsons Double Strength No Added Sugar Apple & Blackcurrant Squash 750ml

Concentrated Low Calorie Apple and Blackcurrant Soft Drink with Sweeteners.

Real Fruit in Every Drop No Added Sugar Only 5 Calories Per Glass Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars Double 30 Strength Suitable for vegetarians and vegans Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 750ML

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 18%, Blackcurrant 2%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Concentrates (Carrot, Apple, Blueberry, Hibiscus), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum)

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Number of uses

Bottle contains 30 servings

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

9 parts water + 1 part Robinsons Best served thirsty with real fruit goodness in every drop to add to your glass, water bottle or jug Shake well. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers.

