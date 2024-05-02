Mockingbird Raw Lift Virgin Juice 750ml

Cold-pressed Blend of Fruit and Vegetable Juices, Chicory Fibre†, Spirulina and Added Vitamins. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. Find out more MOCKINGBIRDRAWPRESS.COM

Prebiotic† & 100% daily vitamins* Prebiotic fibre† †Every serve contains 2.4g of your 12g per day chicory inulin, which promotes normal digestive function by increasing stool frequency. Vitamins A, B, C, & D* *Every serve contains 100% of your recommended daily allowance of vitamin A, vitamin B1, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin C & vitamin D3 No Added Sugar‡ ‡Naturally occurring from fruit. This juice is high in vitamin B6 & C. Vitamin B6 Contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism. Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. From branch to bottle, we do no harm: - Fresh fruit and veg to craft every bottle - Cold-pressed raw for the perfect taste - High-pressure treated to protect the good stuff - Small batch blended and bottled

Separation is a sign of freshness Virgin Juice crafted with Pineapple, Spinach, Kiwi, Celery, Kale & Cucumber With Only 59 Kcal Per Serve Cold-pressed for Taste & Nutrition 1 of Your 5-a-day Crafted with Pineapple, Spinach, Kiwi, Celery, Kale & Cucumber

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

3 Pressed Apples, 1 Pressed Pear, Crushed Pineapple (12%), 1/3 Crushed Cucumber (12%), 2 1/2 Handfuls of Spinach (10%), 1/2 Pressed Kiwi (6%), Sprinkle of Chicory Root Fibre† (2%), Crushed Celery (1%), Crushed Kale (1%), Sprinkle of Spirulina, Dash of Safflower, Vitamin A, B1, B6, B12, C (Ascorbic Acid), D3, †Every serve contains 2.4g of your 12g per day chicory inulin, which promotes normal digestive function by increasing stool frequency

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This Bottle Contains 5 Servings

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage