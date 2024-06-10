New
Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Quarter Pounders 226g

£2.10

£9.29/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One burger (99g**)
Energy
223kcal
930kJ
11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Fat
13.6g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.80g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 939kJ / 225kcal

2 Burgers made with pea protein and fava bean flour.
Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.Succulent & Smoky Smoky flavoured and grill ready MADE WITH PEA PROTEIN & FAVA BEAN
Pack size: 226G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Pea Protein (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Shea Fat, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Fava Bean Flour (2%), Coconut Fat, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Emulsifiers (Lecithins), Barley Malt Extract, Beetroot Powder, Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Smoked Water.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

226g e

