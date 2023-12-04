Chicago Town Tiger Crust Double Pepperoni Pizza 320g

Classic thin crust pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni-salami and mini pepperoni.

We smother our tiger crust with our signature tomato sauce. Then we add a whole loada mozzarella. Pepperoni and mini pepperoni to create big smiles all round.

In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago. Check out our range Chicago Town Fully Loaded Deep Dish Chicago Town Stuffed Takeaway Loaded Cheese Pizza? Yeah, we go to town on it

Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr.Oetker UK Limited.

Tastes just like tiger bread! Fav Oven Cook in 12 Mins Carry Flat

Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (With Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Mozzarella Cheese (20%), Tomato Puree, Water, Mini Pepperoni (6%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Spice Extracts, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Extracts of Rosemary), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Pepperoni-Salami (4.5%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Spice Extracts, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Coconut), Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (E479b, E 472e, E 471), Modified Potato Starch, Sugar, Herbs and Spices, Garlic, Flour Treatment Agents (L-Cysteine, Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten sources (Rye, Barley, Oats), Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom using pork and milk from different origins

Number of uses

One pizza serves two people

Net Contents

320g ℮