Chicago Town Tiger Crust Double Pepperoni Pizza 320g

Chicago Town Tiger Crust Double Pepperoni Pizza 320g

2.1(27)
£3.50

£1.09/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a cooked pizza contains
Energy
1896kJ
452kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
19g

-

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
7g

-

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.7g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.7g

-

28%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

Classic thin crust pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni-salami and mini pepperoni.
We smother our tiger crust with our signature tomato sauce. Then we add a whole loada mozzarella. Pepperoni and mini pepperoni to create big smiles all round.
In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.Check out our rangeChicago Town Fully Loaded Deep DishChicago Town Stuffed Takeaway Loaded CheesePizza? Yeah, we go to town on it
Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr.Oetker UK Limited.
Tastes just like tiger bread!Fav Oven Cook in 12 MinsCarry Flat
Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (With Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Mozzarella Cheese (20%), Tomato Puree, Water, Mini Pepperoni (6%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Spice Extracts, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Extracts of Rosemary), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Pepperoni-Salami (4.5%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Spice Extracts, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Coconut), Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (E479b, E 472e, E 471), Modified Potato Starch, Sugar, Herbs and Spices, Garlic, Flour Treatment Agents (L-Cysteine, Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten sources (Rye, Barley, Oats), Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom using pork and milk from different origins

Number of uses

One pizza serves two people

Net Contents

320g ℮

