Johnnie Walker Old Fashioned 100ml

Discover the new Cocktail Collection, a selection of ready-to-serve, bar-quality cocktails expertly crafted by world-renowned brands like Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray and Ciroc. Perfect for enhancing your cozy nights in with friends and family. Enjoy the smoky charm of Johnnie Walker Old Fashioned, the vibrant bittersweet taste of Tanqueray Negroni, or the crisp delicacy of Ciroc Cosmopolitan. Experience our meticulously-crafted range made from high-quality ingredients for your perfect cocktail experience.

ABOUT - Indulge in the Johnnie Walker Old Fashioned, an iconic blend made with Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky. This premium cocktail is a standout feature of our new Cocktail Collection. Savour bar-quality cocktails expertly crafted for your enjoyment at home TASTING NOTES - Experience the iconic Johnnie Walker Old Fashioned – a harmonious blend of renowned Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky, subtly infused with fruity orange notes and balanced bitter flavours. An exquisite cocktail mix for those with refined tastes. HOW TO ENJOY - Simply chill and serve over ice, garnish with a fresh orange peel for an enhanced flavour profile. Sip and enjoy the perfect blend of taste in every cocktail. HOW IT'S MADE - Expertly crafted, perfectly mixed, ready to serve. 1 serving = 100ml OCCASION - Hosting? Serve your guests the smoky Johnnie Walker Old Fashioned to elevate your evening for the perfect night in.

Pack size: 100ML

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Country

Italy

Net Contents

0.1l