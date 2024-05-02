We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Spicy Truffle Dip 160g

Tesco Finest Spicy Truffle Dip 160g

£2.25

£1.41/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pot
Energy
965kJ
234kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
25.1g

high

36%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

high

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.43g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2413kJ / 586kcal

A dip with mayonnaise, soured cream, Salsa Truffina™ and red chilli purée topped with a cold pressed rapeseed oil and paprika dressing.
Summer Edition A creamy mayonnaise infused with spicy buffalo sauce and rich truffle. Delicately drizzled with paprika oil.
Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Soured Cream (Milk), Water, Salsa Truffina™ (3%) [Mushroom, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Truffle, Carrot, Black Olive, Salt, Parsley, Flavouring, Chilli, Black Pepper], White Wine Vinegar, Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Agave Syrup, Red Chilli Purée (1%), Cornflour, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Salt, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

160g e

